D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,478 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.81. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

