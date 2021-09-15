Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Up 6.1%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 48,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,416,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.62.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DADA. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $1,736,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter valued at about $14,120,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth about $3,358,000. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

