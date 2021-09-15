Dai (DAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $335.98 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Dai has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and $335.98 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

DAI is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,542,049,077 coins and its circulating supply is 6,542,048,588 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars.

