Dai Price Hits $1.00 (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.55 billion and $344.99 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,542,049,077 coins and its circulating supply is 6,542,048,588 coins. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

