Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €79.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €91.14 ($107.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €72.52 ($85.32) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €72.53 and a 200-day moving average of €74.12. Daimler has a twelve month low of €43.09 ($50.69) and a twelve month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.78.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.