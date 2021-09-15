Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Down 74.7% in August

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,907. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09.
Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
