Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $3,386,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

