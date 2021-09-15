Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,840 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUPH opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.50. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $21.86.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $489,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,393.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock worth $3,386,875 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

