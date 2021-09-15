Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $15.42. 270,805 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,479,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of -1.15.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $147,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

