DAO Maker Price Tops $2.34 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004850 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $86.15 million and $11.33 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,163,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

