DAOventures (DVD) Price Tops $0.19

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $186,282.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008678 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014150 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009952 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

