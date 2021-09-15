Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DQ. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $441.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.00 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 38.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,297,000 after buying an additional 2,299,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 339.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,786,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after buying an additional 1,380,196 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4,159.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,142,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,232,000 after buying an additional 1,115,319 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,784,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 67.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,572,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,269,000 after buying an additional 634,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

