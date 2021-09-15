Databroker Market Capitalization Achieves $3.42 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $3.42 million and $5,315.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,225,213 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

