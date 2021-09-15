Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Datto news, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 68,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $1,897,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,887,648. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

