Datum Price Reaches $0.0010 (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Datum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Datum has a market cap of $1.41 million and $17,739.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Datum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00064015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.43 or 0.00146773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.18 or 0.00848526 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046553 BTC.

Datum Coin Profile

Datum (DAT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official website is datum.org . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

Buying and Selling Datum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

