DAV Coin (DAV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Million

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 26.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $1.58 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 70% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00393418 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.10 or 1.00071027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00068276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071364 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.