Dawn Protocol Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.58 or 0.00007433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $251.87 million and $26.48 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,416,727 coins. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

