DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Shares Gap Up to $4.94

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.94, but opened at $5.18. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 30 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBVT shares. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $569.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.36. The business had revenue of ($1.49) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DBV Technologies by 46.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 490,072 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the first quarter worth $970,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,695,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DBVT)

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

