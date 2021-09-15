DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Cap of $945,515.69

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DDKoin has a market capitalization of $945,515.69 and approximately $9,155.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00076912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00014676 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00010610 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007594 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004754 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.