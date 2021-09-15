Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Short Interest Up 303.3% in August

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,300 shares, an increase of 303.3% from the August 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ DCRC opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.