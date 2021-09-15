Decentral Games One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $228.36 or 0.00479432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $72.28 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00123291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.49 or 1.00032537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.83 or 0.07163039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00865011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

