Decentral Games Reaches Market Cap of $72.00 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $72.00 million and $943,617.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $227.50 or 0.00474209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.18 or 0.07398175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.59 or 0.99774621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00891298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,507 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

