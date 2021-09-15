Decentraland (MANA) Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $77.80 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,078,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,360,843 coins. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

