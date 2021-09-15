Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.15% of Deckers Outdoor worth $16,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 76.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

DECK opened at $436.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.22. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.17 and a fifty-two week high of $444.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The business had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,892,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,258,416 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.14.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

