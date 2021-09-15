Deeper Network (DPR) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $96.60 million and $1.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

