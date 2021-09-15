DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 15th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $7,126.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00032842 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,560,463 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.