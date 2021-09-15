Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 23.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Deere & Company by 104.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $17,709,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 9.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Deere & Company by 12.8% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

DE stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $357.19. 10,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,012. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $210.18 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

