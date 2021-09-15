Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Deere & Company by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,709,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 190,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,329,000 after acquiring an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded up $2.37 on Wednesday, reaching $358.35. 4,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,012. The firm has a market cap of $111.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $210.18 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $364.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.