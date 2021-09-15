DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Market Capitalization Hits $6.71 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $572,076.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00001102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol launched on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,689,407 coins. The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.