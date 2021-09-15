DeGate Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.81 Million (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One DeGate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market capitalization of $19.81 million and $353,820.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeGate has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00126672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00178887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.67 or 0.07212977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.95 or 1.00175930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.00868692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,444,981 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

