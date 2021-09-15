Degenerator (MEME) Reaches Market Cap of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. Degenerator has a total market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.42 or 0.00431424 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.62 or 0.01035039 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000070 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

