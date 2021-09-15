DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $582.58 on Top Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $397.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can now be purchased for approximately $582.58 or 0.01215079 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded up 110.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00075551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00126454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00178418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.47 or 0.07386434 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,891.75 or 0.99887548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.20 or 0.00913950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars.

