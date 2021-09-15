Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea Sells 1,000 Shares

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $847,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DKL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,894. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.76% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 89.95%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,928,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,934,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 192.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 1,941.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 135,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 128,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.