Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Up to $16.66

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.66, but opened at $17.16. Delek US shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 1,478 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.14.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the first quarter valued at about $36,807,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

