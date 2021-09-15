Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after buying an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after buying an additional 817,766 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.53.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.36. The company has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,796,107 shares of company stock valued at $377,096,557. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

