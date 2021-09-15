Delphy (DPY) Trading Up 57% This Week

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Delphy has traded 57% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $339,169.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00066432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.83 or 0.00145732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.76 or 0.00838448 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.