Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) rose 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.15 and last traded at $70.82. Approximately 7,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 852,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

DEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Denbury by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

