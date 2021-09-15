Denison Mines (TSE:DML) PT Raised to C$2.40 at TD Securities

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective increased by analysts at TD Securities to C$2.40 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DML. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.26.

Shares of DML traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$2.21. 4,123,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.03. Denison Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.29.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.52, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$99,636. Also, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns -13,188 shares in the company, valued at C($24,925.32). In the last three months, insiders sold 850,550 shares of company stock worth $1,507,850.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

