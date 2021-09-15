Dent Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Dent has a total market cap of $505.39 million and approximately $47.07 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

About Dent

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

