DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $1.29 on Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. During the last week, DePay has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $2.69 million and $36,069.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00123291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.49 or 1.00032537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.83 or 0.07163039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00865011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

