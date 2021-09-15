DerivaDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.98 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $180.17 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.90 or 0.00014350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00075606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00126604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.00 or 0.00176650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,510.70 or 0.07296430 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,159.80 or 1.00092442 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00891783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

