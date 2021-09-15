Dermata Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DRMA) Quiet Period To Expire on September 22nd

Dermata Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DRMA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. Dermata Therapeutics had issued 2,571,428 shares in its public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $17,999,996 based on an initial share price of $7.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dermata Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Dermata Therapeutics stock opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.