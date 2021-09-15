DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Sells $22,510.18 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $22,510.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,292.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 414,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of DermTech by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DermTech by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

