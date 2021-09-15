DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra Sells 457 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) COO Claudia Ibarra sold 457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $16,538.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Claudia Ibarra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 414,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.81.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the period. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,177,000 after purchasing an additional 677,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DermTech by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,228,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,060,000 after purchasing an additional 278,443 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

