DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Insider Todd Michael Wood Sells 1,126 Shares

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 442 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $15,991.56.

Shares of DermTech stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.55. 414,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,280. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 558.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of DermTech by 53.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DermTech by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DermTech by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DermTech by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

