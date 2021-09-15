Dero Price Tops $17.33 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.33 or 0.00036169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded 44.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a total market cap of $186.52 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,916.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,587.49 or 0.07486955 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.39 or 0.00397338 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.11 or 0.01348403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00121877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.88 or 0.00563239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.21 or 0.00563928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00327581 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

