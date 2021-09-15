Design Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DSGN) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 22nd

Design Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DSGN) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 22nd. Design Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the expiration of Design Therapeutics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of DSGN opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

