Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 5.3%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. Approximately 298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 140,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

