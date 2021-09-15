Desjardins Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$143.53.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$145.73 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$138.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. The company has a market cap of C$103.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

In other news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,900,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at C$2,133,805,119.08. Insiders sold a total of 4,808,879 shares of company stock worth $781,510,154 over the last ninety days.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

