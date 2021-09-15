Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) Short Interest Update

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 206.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deswell Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Deswell Industries worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

DSWL opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. Deswell Industries has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Deswell Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of injection-molded plastic parts and components, electrical products and subassemblies and metallic molds and accessories. It operates through the Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling segments. The Plastic Injection Molding segment includes plastic components for electric entertainment products; cases for flashlights, telephones, projectors, and alarm clocks; toner cartridges, and cases for photocopiers and printers; parts for audio equipment; medical testing equipment; and automobile components.

